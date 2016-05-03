LONDON May 3 Barclays should have
given its traders more training on Libor and tighter rules on
their communications, a senior executive at the British bank
told the trial of five former bankers charged with manipulating
the benchmark.
Harry Harrison, the co-head of Barclays' non-core division,
told the London court on Tuesday that he had learnt during
on-the-job training about the importance of setting Libor
benchmark interest rates independently from a bank's commercial
interests.
Harrison said he expected his colleagues to have been
equally aware of this distinction, although Barclays should have
provided more formal training on the issue and been clearer
about what was acceptable in their conversations.
Jay Merchant, Alex Pabon, Jonathan Mathew, Stylianos
Contogoulas and Ryan Reich have each pleaded not guilty to one
charge of conspiracy to defraud by manipulating Libor between
2005 and 2007, in the third trial of individuals accused of
rigging the London interbank offered rate, a benchmark for
trillions of dollars of financial contracts and household loans.
Harrison, a witness for the prosecution, said he had been
unaware that New York traders had asked London colleagues to
submit rates that would benefit their trading positions, the
central allegation made by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
He did, however, say there was a "grey area" when traders
could have told Libor submitters of their trading positions but
did not necessarily ask them to submit rates to reflect them.
"I don't recall, but it is possible," Harrison said.
"We should have been more prescriptive about the
conversations. I wasn't aware of any requests for specific
rates," he told the court.
Harrison joined Barclays in London as a graduate trainee in
1989 and moved to New York in 2003 as global head of U.S. Rates
trading and when he wasn't travelling, he would walk around the
trading floor to check traders' risk positions.
He said communication was encouraged in part by banning a
London practice of creating walls of screens by setting them up
on top of each other and by asking dealers orally about their
trading positions.
But during cross-examination by defence lawyers, Harrison
denied that this would necessarily include a conversation about
whether traders were trying to manage risk by contacting the
London cash desk to ask for favourable Libor rates.
Defence lawyers, who said there had been open and frequent
Libor requests by traders who indirectly reported to him during
the period, asked whether he was maintaining that no trader had
ever told him about contact with London colleagues about
adjusting Libor settings, Harrison said: "That is correct."
The court heard how Barclays traders also tried to influence
Libor rates at other banks. Harrison described such
communication as "very inappropriate" which, had it been drawn
to his attention at the time "would have been a compliance
matter" and resulted in questions being asked.
The prosecution told the court on April 7 that Merchant
alleged in SFO interviews in March 2014 that Barclays' bosses,
including Harrison, had known of and condoned the practice of
sending Libor requests to London rate submitters.
Barclays declined to comment.
The trial is scheduled to last three months.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)