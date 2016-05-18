* Five ex-bankers involved in third Libor trial
* All deny skewing key rate for personal gain
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, May 18 A former Barclays trader
accused of conspiring to rig a global interest rate said a
promise to name a colleague in a book and to invite him to his
bar in return for help in setting Libor was "just banter".
Greek-born Stylianos Contogoulas told Southwark Crown Court
on Wednesday that he had been instructed by his boss within days
of joining the Barclays dollar desk in 2005 to tell a senior
colleague the level he wanted Libor rates set at.
"It was done very openly and in a very normal way and gave
the impression this was a regular, normal thing," Contogoulas
said on his first day in the witness box.
Contogoulas, 44, is one of five former Barclays bankers
charged with conspiracy to defraud by manipulating Libor, the
London interbank offered rate, a benchmark for rates on around
$450 trillion of financial contracts worldwide.
He and former colleagues Jonathan Mathew, Jay Merchant, Alex
Pabon and Ryan Reich all deny dishonestly skewing rates -
designed to reflect bank borrowing costs - to favour trading
positions between June 2005 and September 2007.
As the second defendant to testify in the criminal trial,
Contogoulas told the jury that he had been given no impression
that asking for Libor rates was wrong or dishonest, that he had
never had appropriate training, had not sought to conceal such
requests and knew Barclays monitored communications.
In an email exchange on March 13, 2006, Contogoulas told
senior London submitter Peter Johnson: "Remember when I retire
and write a book about this business your name will be written
in golden letters...and you'll have an open invitation to my bar
in the Greek Islands he he"
Johnson responded: "I would prefer this not to be in any
books!"
Contogoulas said during his testimony on Wednesday that this
was all "just banter, not serious".
"Did anyone ever comment on your emailed requests to
(Libor)submitters?" asked his lawyer John Ryder.
"No," said Contogoulas, adding that he spent just minutes
each day doing so and received no personal advantage from doing
so.
Johnson's lawyer declined to comment on Wednesday.
Contogoulas, who passed on Libor requests from more senior
New York traders to submitters in London, said he stopped making
verbal requests and started emailing them because U.S.
colleagues might otherwise question whether he was passing their
requests on.
Contogoulas's evidence follows that of Mathew, a former
Libor submitter, who has told the court he had been taught by
Johnson to adjust rates to suit traders and only realised this
was wrong when interviewed by Barclays' lawyers in September
2009.
Mathew said he initially lied when U.S. authorities, who
kickstarted a global Libor investigation in 2008, quizzed him in
2010 because he was afraid of his boss Johnson and of losing his
job. He only told the truth when U.S. prosecutors offered him a
non-prosecution agreement in 2011, he said.
The jury was told last week that Johnson, who had been
charged alongside the other five defendants, pleaded guilty in
2014. The third Libor trial brought by the Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) in London is scheduled to last 12 weeks.
