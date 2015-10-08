(Removes court's reference in paragraph 11 to Casterton's
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Oct 8 A former manager at ICAP, the
world's largest interdealer brokerage, and a former trader at
U.S. bank JPMorgan, plotted to corrupt a new recruit as
part of an alleged scam to rig global interest rates, a
prosecutor told London's second Libor trial on Thursday.
In a recorded telephone conversation dated Aug. 20, 2007 and
played to Southwark Crown Court, the former JPMorgan trader
Stuart Wiley told the former ICAP manager Danny Wilkinson that
the bank had replaced an employee responsible for Libor rates,
whom he described as "so by-the-book".
Referring to convicted former UBS trader Tom Hayes as "Choc
Ice", Wiley then said, "Can you mention to Choc Ice that we've
got ... a new geezer doing our (Libors). New bloke, with a new
packed lunch and new bus pass."
Wilkinson, a former desk head at ICAP who is on trial with
five other brokers in London on conspiracy to defraud charges,
responded, "Do you, do you wander over, give him the odd Mars
bar and say, you know, 'end of the year we'll ... sort you
out'?"
Wiley has not been charged with any wrongdoing.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan in London declined to comment on
the case.
In an exchange which prosecutor Mukul Chawla alleged showed
how individuals agreed to bring new recruits into a conspiracy
to rig Libor rates, Wiley responded that he was, "obviously
going to try to do something like that".
Wilkinson, Darrell Read, Colin Goodman, Terry Farr, James
Gilmour and Noel Cryan are charged with being part of
conspiracies to rig Libor, the London interbank offered rate, a
benchmark used for pricing $450 trillion of financial contracts,
from derivatives to student loans.
They have pleaded not guilty and are expected to start
laying out their defence in mid-November in a trial scheduled to
last 12-14 weeks.
Former UBS and Citigroup yen derivatives trader Hayes was
convicted of conspiracy to defraud charges related to Libor
manipulation on Aug. 3. He was sentenced to 14 years in jail and
is appealing against the conviction and sentence.
Tokyo-based Hayes was such a key client to the brokers,
because of the business he provided, ICAP managers discussed
paying for his ticket to Las Vegas to watch a Ricky Hatton
boxing match, the court was told on Thursday.
David Casterton emailed colleague Richard Petersen on Oct.
31, 2007, saying it was not standard practice to fund such
expenses.
But he added in the email, which was shown to the court on
screens and read out, "But Tom is an unusual case." Petersen
responded, "I am happy to pick up our half of the ticket for
Tom. He is certainly a player in the market, isn't he?"
Neither Petersen, a managing director at ICAP in New
Zealand, nor Casterton, now CEO of global broking at ICAP in
London, have been accused of any wrongdoing.
A spokeswoman for ICAP in London declined to comment on
their behalf.
