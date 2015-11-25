* Ex-ICAP broker Goodman says predictions were genuine
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 25 A former ICAP broker
charged with conspiracy to manipulate benchmark yen interest
rates told a London criminal court on Wednesday that 1,000 rate
predictions he had sent out over four years had only ever
reflected his honest opinion.
Colin Goodman, 53, said he spent 20 percent of his time as a
middleman to banks trading yen and compiled a daily email before
7 am in London for his bank clients in which he predicted where
he saw yen Libor rates set at around 11 am London time. This
helped him earn the nickname "Lord Libor", he said.
The prosecution alleges Goodman, one of six former ICAP, RP
Martin and Tullett Prebon brokers charged with helping
convicted derivatives trader Tom Hayes rig Libor, "skewed" his
predictions to favour Hayes's trading position in the hope banks
that help set Libor rates would follow his lead "like sheep".
Libor, the London interbank offered rate, is a benchmark for
interest rates on around $450 trillion of financial products and
consumer loans worldwide.
But Goodman said he never expected banks, that sent their
estimated costs of borrowing funds in various currencies to an
administrator every day from which Libor was calculated, to
match his predictions. He said he found requests from others to
move his predictions either up or down "annoying".
"(My Libor predictions) were my best, genuine estimate at
the time," Goodman, who stepped into the witness box to testify
on Wednesday in London's second Libor trial, told Southwark
Crown Court.
Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup yen
derivatives trader, was convicted in August of conspiracy to
manipulate Libor and was sentenced to 14 years in jail. He is
appealing against the conviction and sentence.
Goodman, who joined the aggressive world of broking two
years after leaving school at 18 and had worked his way up in
the business, said he felt "aggrieved" that he was persistently
asked for his opinion of the market, which allowed others to
profit and took him away from his main day job of trading euros,
without any reward.
In September 2007, he was given a 5,000 pound-per-quarter
($7,560) share of a fee UBS paid ICAP for "Libor information",
Goodman said. This helped nudge his total annual remuneration to
154,690 pounds in 2007, peaking at 267,190 pounds in 2008 before
dropping back to 120,090 pounds in 2010, the jury was told.
His former New Zealand-based colleague Darrell Read, the
first of the six to testify for the defence over the last few
days, has told the court he sent scores of emails, computer
messages and text messages to Goodman that passed on Hayes's
requests for higher or lower rates.
But Read denied that he sought to influence Goodman or that
his communications were requests or demands.
Goodman said he did consider Read's communications to be
requests to change his rate predictions. But he said he ignored
them.
($1 = 0.6615 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Adrian Croft)