LONDON Oct 28 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has filed criminal charges against a former employee of
broker Tullett Prebon in connection with the
manipulation of benchmark interest rates, bringing to 13 the
number of people charged in Britain.
The SFO said on Tuesday it had started proceedings against
Noel Cryan. It alleged he had conspired to defraud in the 10
months between Feb. 2009 and Dec. 2009.
U.S and UK prosecutors have now charged a total of 18 men
as part of the global inquiry into the rigging of Libor (London
interbank offered rate), against which around $450 trillion of
financial contracts from derivatives to credit card loans are
priced worldwide. Three have pleaded guilty to date.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)