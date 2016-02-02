NEW YORK Feb 2 Citigroup Inc will pay $23
million to end private U.S. antitrust litigation claiming that
it conspired to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor
benchmark interest rates.
Lawyers for the plaintiff investors called the accord an
"ice breaker" that could spur some of the roughly 20 other bank
defendants to settle.
Settlement papers were filed on Monday night in the U.S.
District Court in Manhattan. Court approval is required.
RP Martin, a brokerage whose main assets are now part of BGC
Partners Inc, also settled, without making a payment.
Citigroup and RP Martin agreed to cooperate in the litigation.
Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a Citigroup spokeswoman, said the
New York-based bank is pleased to settle. BGC, also based in New
York, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Investors including the California State Teachers'
Retirement System and J. Kyle Bass' hedge fund Hayman Capital
Management LP accused banks of conspiring to rig yen Libor,
Euroyen Tibor and Euroyen Tibor futures contracts to benefit
their own trading positions from 2006 through at least 2010.
Among the other defendants are several Japanese banks,
including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, as well as Barclays
Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG.
Banks use the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and
Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (Tibor) to set the cost of
borrowing from each other. Libor is often used to set rates on
such things as credit cards and mortgages.
The rate rigging scandal has led to billions of dollars of
regulatory fines against banks worldwide.
Former Citigroup trader Tom Hayes is serving 11 years in
prison after being found guilty in London last August of
conspiring to rig Libor.
Nonetheless, the bank's "limited involvement" in the overall
scheme may have spurred its settlement, the plaintiffs' lawyer
Vincent Briganti said in an interview.
"It is their position and our belief that there was no
internal false reporting by any submitters," Briganti said. "An
early settlement with Citigroup made sense."
In court papers, Briganti called the accord an "ice breaker"
that "serves as a potential catalyst for other defendants to
settle."
The litigation is among several in Manhattan in which
investors accused banks of conspiring to rig rates or prices in
financial and commodities markets.
