NEW YORK, June 17 HSBC Holdings Plc
will pay $35 million to end private U.S. antitrust litigation
claiming that it harmed investors by conspiring with other banks
to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest
rates.
Papers outlining the preliminary settlement were filed on
Friday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Court approval
is required.
The accord came 4-1/2 months after Citigroup Inc
reached a similar $23 million settlement, in what lawyers for
the plaintiff investors called an "ice breaker" that might spur
some of the roughly 20 other bank defendants to settle.
An HSBC spokesman did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Investors including the California State Teachers'
Retirement System and J. Kyle Bass' hedge fund Hayman Capital
Management LP accused banks of conspiring to rig yen Libor,
Euroyen Tibor and Euroyen Tibor futures contracts to benefit
their own trading positions from 2006 through at least 2010.
Other named defendants include Japanese banks such as
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Holdings Inc, as well as Barclays Plc,
Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS
AG.
Banks use the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and
Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (Tibor) to set costs of borrowing
from each other.
Libor is often used to set rates on such things as credit
cards and mortgages.
The Manhattan federal court is home to many lawsuits in
which investors have accused banks of conspiring to rig rates or
prices in various financial and commodities markets.
Rate rigging has led to billions of dollars of regulatory
fines against banks worldwide.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)