Feb 16 A group of traders and brokers had
successfully managed to manipulate key interbank lending rates
that affect loans around the world, one of the banks being
investigated has told Canadian regulators, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday.
Canada's Competition Bureau said in a court filing in Ottawa
that a bank it did not identify has told the agency's
investigators that people involved "were able to move" interest
rates, the paper said.
The "cooperating party" is Swiss bank UBS AG, the
WSJ said, citing people familiar with the situation.
"We don't comment on media speculation," UBS spokesman Peter
McKillop told Reuters.
UBS has said earlier that it has been granted some immunity
by Switzerland's antitrust authority in return for cooperating
with its probe into the potential manipulation of LIBOR.
No banks or individuals have yet been charged with
wrongdoing, the paper said.
The traders used emails and instant messages to tell each
other whether they wanted "to see a higher or lower yen Libor
(rate) to aid their trading position(s)," the paper said, citing
a court filing.
The Competition Bureau said late on Monday that is
investigating certain financial firms as part of a widening
global probe into how banks set key interbank lending rates
.
Regulators since late 2010 have been investigating banks
that help set interbank lending rates known as LIBOR and TIBOR
in London and Tokyo, which are used to set interest rates on
hundreds of trillions of dollars of securities.
More than a dozen traders and brokers in London and Asia
have been fired, suspended or put on leave as part of the probe,
the Financial Times reported last week.