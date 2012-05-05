BENGHAZI, Libya May 5 Libya's interim leader
Mustafa Abdel Jalil said on Saturday doctors had ordered him to
rest because of a minor health problem.
Abdel Jalil, the chairman of the ruling National
Transitional Council, told reporters he had been for a check-up
at a hospital in the eastern city of Benghazi but that it "was
nothing serious".
"Because of the amount of work and the circumstances and the
problems we are facing every day ... I had a small health
problem," he said.
"What I am going through right now is nothing serious. It
requires some rest for two or three days and there is no serious
health problem. They gave me some sick leave. The period depends
on the doctors," he added.
Jalil said he had visited a hospital in the capital Tripoli
the day before.
"The tests are good, everything is reassuring. There is
nothing to worry about. Yesterday I was in hospital in Tripoli
and they recommended what the doctors recommended here today.
They advised me to stay away from the public eye, but I can't
because I am busy with several meetings regarding some problems
in Benghazi."
Abdel Jalil was born in 1952. He served as justice minister
under Gaddafi but resigned early last year and joined the revolt
against the Libyan leader.
