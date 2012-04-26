(Refiles to remove repeated word in para 6)
BENGHAZI, Libya, April 26 Libya's deputy oil
minister warned that a protest which has closed off the
headquarters of the country's biggest oil company could affect
work at its oilfields as demonstrators prevented employees from
working for a fourth day.
Protesters have closed off the office of Benghazi-based
Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) since Monday, calling for more
transparency over how the country's new rulers are spending its
money and more jobs for youth.
Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said the protest was not
Agoco-related but warned it could impact its work.
"There is no doubt that stopping the work inside the
administration of the company which supports the oilfields will
affect the employees in these oilfields," he told Reuters.
Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mayuf, said company officials
were meeting with representatives from local civil society
groups to try to put an end to the blockade. "It's still the
same, the office is blocked, we cannot go inside," he said.
"But the oilfields have not affected by this so far."
He said Agoco officials had held talks with the protesters
late on Wednesday, but they had yet to budge. A group of 30
demonstrators, who have set up a tent outside the main gate,
remained outside the office on Thursday, a Reuters reporter at
the scene said.
Their demands, also made at previous protests in the eastern
city, included the sacking of Gaddafi-era officials. Employees
were being allowed in to collect their belongings but not to
work, protesters said.
Oil accounts for the bulk of Libya's economy and exports,
and the North African country is close to returning to pre-war
production of 1.6 million barrels per day.
Discontent has been simmering in Benghazi, the cradle of the
Libyan revolt, for a while. In January, protesters stormed the
headquarters of the ruling National Transitional Council while
its chairman was still in the building.
The interim government appointed in November is leading
Libya towards elections in June but is struggling to restore
services and impose order on a country awash with weapons.
Agoco, which produced 425,000 bpd of crude oil before the
war, acted as the de facto state oil company of the Libyan
uprising as international sanctions imposed during the conflict
prevented dealings with the NOC.
