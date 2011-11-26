(Updates with plane taking off, quotes)
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI Nov 26 About 100 Libyans
surrounded a Tunisian passenger aircraft at one of the capital's
airports on Saturday, delaying its takeoff in a protest at the
government.
Witnesses told Reuters that about a dozen cars drove out on
to the tarmac at Tripoli's Mitiga airport and blocked a Tunisair
Airbus 300-20 jet, with passengers on board, from moving.
The incident was the latest sign of lawlessness in Libya,
where the interim authority in power since Muammar Gaddafi was
ousted, the National Transitional Council (NTC), is struggling
to control disparate local interests, many of them backed by
armed militias.
The protesters were from the Souq al-Juma district of
Tripoli, a stronghold of anti-Gaddafi sentiment during the
uprising against his rule.
They said they wanted the Libyan government to open an
investigation into a clash last week in which several members of
the Souq al-Juma militia were killed.
The clash happened in Bani Walid, a town southeast of
Tripoli which was a pro-Gaddafi bastion and one of the last
places to submit to the new Libyan leadership.
"People are protesting over the slow action that the NTC is
taking over this. They are putting pressure on the NTC to take
action, and make their message known," said Abdulrazzaq
El-Aradi, NTC member for Souq al-Juma.
A spokeswoman for Tunisair said none of the passengers were
harmed.
She said some of the protesters had tried to board the
aircraft but the captain had shut the door and barred them
entry. She said armed men had said they wanted to check the
identity of some injured Libyans on board the plane.
A Reuters reporter at Mitiga airport said there was no sign
of violence. A few of the protesters had weapons and wore combat
fatigues, but most of them were civilians.
"This is a peaceful protest. The plane is intact. The
passengers are okay. We do not want to harm anybody," Hosni
Berbesh, dressed in fatigues, said.
He said the aim of the protest was to "explain to the
government that we have a request, that the government should
respond to us".
A Tunisair spokeswoman said the plane later took off with 54
passengers on board. She said some Libyan passengers had chosen
to get off the plane, without giving details.
