BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 23 One of the men who
hijacked a Libyan internal flight and diverted it to Malta told
Libyan TV on Friday that he was the head of a party supporting
late leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The man, who gave his name as Moussa Shaha, told Libya's
Channel TV station by phone that he was the head of Al-Fateh
Al-Jadeed, or The New Al-Fateh. Al-Fateh is the name that
Gaddafi gave to September, the month he staged a coup in 1969,
and the word came to signify his coming to power.
A Libyan lawmaker who spoke to one of the passengers also
said the two hijackers were demanding the creation of a
pro-Gaddafi party. Images circulating in the media appeared to
show a hijacker stepping out of the plane with a green flag
similar to those used by Gaddafi supporters.
Gaddafi was toppled and killed in an uprising in 2011.
