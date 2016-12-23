TRIPOLI Dec 23 An Afriqiyah Airways plane that
was hijacked on Friday during an internal Libyan flight was
diverted towards Malta, but turned back as far as Libyan
airspace before changing course again and flying to the
Mediterranean island, an airline official said.
"According to radar information the plane was going to
Malta, then it flew back as far as Tripoli airspace, then it
turned back towards Malta again," said Farouk al-Wifati, the
head of the Afriqiyah Airways office in Tripoli's Mitiga
airport, where the flight was due to land.
A security official at Mitiga told Reuters earlier that the
pilot had tried to persuade the hijackers to land in Libya, but
they had refused.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by
Alison Williams)