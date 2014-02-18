BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 18 Security guards forced
Benghazi airport in eastern Libya to close on Tuesday, airport
officials said, demanding months of unpaid wages as well as an
investigation into a helicopter crash in the region last week.
Members of an armed unit in charge of protecting the airport
blocked the runway and prevented staff from entering the
passenger terminals, according to an airport official who said
he was in contact with the group.
The guards also complained that they had not received their
salaries for several months, the official said.
Libya is in turmoil as the government of Prime Minister Ali
Zeidan struggles to control heavily armed militias who helped
overthrow Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but have kept their weapons to
make financial and political demands.
Most oil export ports in the east have been closed since
armed protesters seized them in summer to press for a greater
share of oil revenues and political autonomy.
