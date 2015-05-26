TRIPOLI May 26 Libya's three main airports
cancelled flights on Tuesday morning because of strikes by
ground staff complaining they have not been paid for two months,
airport officials said.
The walkouts highlight a public finance crisis in the
oil-producing North African country where two rival governments
are competing for power. Authorities are struggling to pay
salaries because oil revenues, the country's lifeline, have
slumped due to chaos and instability.
"(Ground) staff started a strike yesterday because they have
not been paid for two months. They are demanding quick
solutions," said Abdulsalam Buamoud, spokesman for Tripoli's
Mitiga airport.
Misrata airport, east of Tripoli, cancelled all flights for
the same reason, a spokesman said.
The main eastern airport, Labraq, was shut because of staff
demands over pay and equipment, its manager Abubaker al-Obaidi
said.
Flights at Tripoli and Labraq were due to resume on Tuesday
afternoon but Mohamed al-Ayab, one of the protesters at Misrata
airport, said more strikes would happen throughout the week
until their demands had been met.
