* First visit by senior Algerian to Tripoli since revolt
* Algeria's refuge for Gaddafi relatives triggered row
* Libya-Algerian cooperation key to fighting al Qaeda
By Taha Zargoun
TRIPOLI, March 5 The most senior Algerian
official to visit Libya since its revolution promised on Monday
that members of Muammar Gaddafi's family given refuge on
Algerian soil will not be allowed to meddle in Libyan affairs.
Algeria's relations with Libya were strained by the
rebellion that overthrew Gaddafi last year, disrupting security
cooperation between the neighbours that Western states believe
is crucial to combating al Qaeda in the Sahara desert.
The decision to allow Gaddafi's daughter, wife and two of
his sons to enter Algeria after they fled their homes last year
deepened a row that had already been simmering over Libyan
allegations Algeria had been too slow to back the revolt.
Algerian Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci, speaking to
reporters after meeting his Libyan opposite number Ashour Bin
Hayal, sought to repair the damage.
"Algeria took them (Gaddafi family members) in on
humanitarian grounds. At the same time we will never allow them
to interfere in Libyan affairs," he said.
The dispute between Libya and Algeria has been rancorous.
Some Libyans accused Algeria of supplying weapons to Gaddafi
during last year's revolt against his rule, an allegation
Algeria denies.
When Gaddafi's family members turned up in Algeria after
Tripoli fell to the rebellion, a senior Libyan official accused
Algeria of an "act of aggression." Libyan border guards have
barred some Algerian citizens from entering the country in
retaliation.
There was a new round of recriminations in September last
year after Gaddafi's daughter Aisha telephoned a satellite
television station from Algeria with a message of support for
Gaddafi loyalists inside Libya.
MENDING FENCES
Medelci's visit represented the most visible sign yet that
the two sides are trying to repair relations.
Mustafa Abdel Jalil, head of the National Transitional
Council, Libya's interim leadership, said after meeting the
Algerian minister: "We are two neighbours and must deal with the
situation very realistically."
"We strive to make our relationship with our brothers in
Algeria a partnership," he said. "Algeria's security is the
security of Libya and Libya's security is the security of
Algeria."
"We dealt with the issue of the followers of the former
regime (who are in Algeria), and the Algerians promised us that
their activities will be limited."
Insurgents, including al Qaeda's North African branch and
Tuareg separatists, use the Sahara desert's vast expanses and
porous borders to smuggle weapons and evade capture.
The problem has grown worse since the conflict in Libya,
because huge quantities of weapons disappeared from Gaddafi's
arsenals and Libyan border security largely collapsed.
Before the conflict, Libya and Algeria exchanged
intelligence on insurgents and cooperated over border security,
but this ground to a halt after their row.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Myra MacDonald)