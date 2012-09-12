* U.S. condemns assault on Benghazi mission
* Many Muslims deem any depiction of Prophet an insult
* Egyptian protesters included soccer fans, Islamists
* Gunmen assault Libyan consulate
By Tamim Elyan and Omar al-Mosmari
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 12 The U.S. ambassador to
Libya and three other embassy staff were killed in a rocket
attack on their car, a Libyan official said, as they were rushed
from a consular building stormed by militants denouncing a
U.S.-made film insulting the Prophet Mohammad.
Gunmen had attacked and burned the U.S. consulate in the
eastern city of Benghazi, a centre of last year's uprising
against Muammar Gaddafi, late on Tuesday evening, killing one
U.S. consular official. The building was evacuated.
The Libyan official said the ambassador, Christopher Stevens,
was being driven from the consulate building to a safer
location when gunmen opened fire.
"The American ambassador and three staff members were killed
when gunmen fired rockets at them," the official in Benghazi
told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from the State Department in
Washington. U.S. ambassadors in such volatile countries are
accompanied by tight security, usually travelling in
well-protected convoys. Security officials will be considering
whether the two attacks were coordinated.
Libyan deputy prime minister Mustafa Abu Shagour condemned
the killing of the U.S. diplomats as a cowardly act.
The consular official had died after clashes between Libyan
security forces and Islamist militants around the consulate
building. Looters raided the empty compound and some onlookers
took pictures after calm returned.
In neighbouring Egypt, demonstrators had torn down an
American flag and burned it during the protest. Some tried to
raise a black flag with the words "There is no God but God, and
Mohammad is his messenger", a Reuters witness said.
PORTRAYAL OF PROPHET
U.S. pastor Terry Jones, who had inflamed anger in the Muslim
world in 2010 with plans to burn the Koran, said he had promoted
"Innocence of Muslims", which U.S. media said was produced by an
Israeli-American property developer; but clips of another film
called "Mohammad, Prophet of Muslims", had been circulating for
weeks before the protest.
That film portrayed Mohammad as a fool, a philanderer and a
religious fake. In one clip posted on YouTube Mohammad was shown
in a sexual act with a woman.
Jones, a pastor in Florida whose latest stunt fell on the
anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade
Center and the Pentagon, triggered riots in Afghanistan in 2010
with his threat to burn the Koran.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet offensive
and any depiction of him can cause outbursts of anger in the
Islamic world and among Muslims in Europe.
Libya's interim government has struggled to impose its
authority on a myriad of armed groups that have refused to lay
down their weapons and often take the law into their own hands.
It was clearly overwhelmed by Tuesday night's attack on the
consulate that preceded the assault on the ambassador.
"The Libyan security forces came under heavy fire and we
were not prepared for the intensity of the attack," said
Abdel-Monem Al-Hurr, spokesman for Libya's Supreme Security
Committee.
In Benghazi, unidentified men had shot at the consulate
buildings, while others threw handmade bombs into the compound,
setting off small explosions.
LOOTED
On Wednesday morning, the compound stood empty, with
passers-by freely walking in to take a look at the damage.
Walls were charred and a small fire burned inside one of the
buildings. A small group of men was trying to extinguish the
flames and three security men briefly surveyed the scene.
A Reuters reporter saw chairs, table and food lying
alongside empty shells. Some blood stains could also be seen in
front of one of the buildings. Three cars were torched.
The crowd of around 2,000 protesters in Cairo was a mixture
of Islamists and teenage soccer fans known for fighting police
and who played a part in the revolt that toppled Egypt's leader
Hosni Mubarak last year.
The fortress-like U.S. mission is near Tahrir Square, where
Egypt's uprising began and the scene of many protests since.
Youths danced and chanted football songs. A Reuters reporter
said they appeared to climb into the embassy compound almost as
an afterthought.
"We sacrificed dozens and hundreds during the uprising for
our dignity. The Prophet's dignity is more important to us and
we are ready to sacrifice millions," said mosque preacher
Mohamed Abu Gabal who joined the protest.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a statement late
on Tuesday, confirmed the death of the U.S. consular diplomat in
Libya, who was not identified, and condemned the attack there;
but she made no mention of an attack on the Ambassador's car.