WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The United States is
dispatching a Marine fleet anti-terrorist security team to boost
security in Libya after an attack that killed the U.S.
ambassador, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
No further details were immediately available.
Late on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three
other U.S. diplomats were killed in a rocket attack on their
car, Li byan an d U.S. of ficials s aid, as they were rushed from a
consular building stormed by militants denouncing a U.S.-made
film that was said to have mocked the prophet of Islam.
Earlier on Wednesday, President Barack Obama said he
directed his administration "to provide all necessary resources
to support the security of our personnel in Libya and to
increase security at our diplomatic posts around the globe."