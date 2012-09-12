WASHINGTON, Sept 12 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of the U.S. ambassador
to Libya and three other embassy staff as an "outrageous attack"
and ordered increased security at U.S. diplomatic posts
worldwide.
"I have directed my administration to provide all necessary
resources to support the security of our personnel in Libya, and
to increase security at our diplomatic posts around the globe,"
Obama said in a statement after the U.S. diplomats were killed
in a rocket attack on their car in Benghazi.
"While the United States rejects efforts to denigrate the
religious beliefs of others, we must all unequivocally oppose
the kind of senseless violence that took the lives of these
public servants," he said.