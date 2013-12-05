(Adds details on victim)
TRIPOLI Dec 5 Gunmen shot dead an American
teacher working in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday more
than a year after Islamist militants stormed the U.S. consulate
there, killing the U.S. ambassador and three others.
Remembered as a caring and friendly teacher, the victim,
Ronnie Smith, described himself on his Twitter feed as "Libya's
best friend."
Libya's fragile government is struggling to contain former
fighters and militants who two years after the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi are challenging a fragile state that is still building
up a national army with Western aid.
Security sources and school officials said the American was
shot as he was exercising in the city where he worked as a
chemistry teacher at an international school.
"He was doing his morning exercise when gunmen just shot
him. I don't know why," said Adel al Mansouri, a manager at the
school in Benghazi. "He was so sweet with everyone."
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the
attack but assassinations and bombings are common in Benghazi.
Three soldiers also were killed in attacks there on Thursday.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf confirmed a
U.S. citizen was shot and killed in Benghazi but gave no further
details. The University of Texas released a statement
identifying the teacher as Ronnie Smith, who had received a
master's degree in chemistry from the school in 2006.
"Ronnie loved Libya and was dedicated to his students to
help them aspire to the their dreams," said Dave Barrett,
Smith's pastor at the Austin Stone Community Church, in a
statement.
His students in Libya told Reuters in an interview over
Skype he was planning to visit his home state of Texas for the
holidays.
"We asked him why he came to Libya out of all of the
countries in the world. He told us that he didn't come to Libya
for the money or anything. He said he just wanted to help the
students," said Malik Yamin, one of Smith's students.
"He was the best teacher we had. He came to our house, he
helped us study, he was a really nice guy," Yamin said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said there had been no
claim of responsibility for the killing and that the Obama
administration expected the Libyan government to investigate
thoroughly.
Libyan special forces there have been battling militants
from Ansar al-Sharia, the group U.S. officials blame for
attacking the American consulate in the eastern city in
September 2012.
Late last month fighting broke out between army special
forces and members of Ansar al-Sharia in Benghazi, killing at
least nine people before the Islamist militants retreated from
their main base in Benghazi.
Worried about stability in the key European oil supplier,
Western governments are training up Libya's nascent armed forces
but those efforts are just starting and militias still control
parts of the country.
Former fighters once employed to guard oil sites have taken
over ports in the east, disrupting exports in protests for
regional autonomy while protesters in the west blocked gas
pipelines and ports to demand more ethnic rights.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi, Feras Bosalum in
Tripoli and Jim Forsyth in Texas; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Bill Trott and Alden Bentley)