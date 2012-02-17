People with the Kingdom of Libya flags gather during a celebration to mark the Revolution of February 17 in Benghazi February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

TRIPOLI The flags were out on Martyrs Square in Tripoli as crowds across Libya gave voice on Friday to joy at being free of Muammar Gaddafi, the anniversary of their revolt offering brief respite from fears that it has brought them only chaotic paralysis.

In Benghazi, cradle of last year's "February 17 Revolution", and in Tripoli, Gaddafi's capital which fell to a motley array of Western-backed rebels six months later, armed police ringed central squares, braced for the kind of sporadic gunplay which has soured the peace that followed Gaddafi's killing on October 20.

It was a sign of some progress in dampening the public exuberance of the rival bands of militia fighters who roam the streets of Tripoli that it was honking car horns rather than the occasional burst of celebratory fire which provided the main audible backdrop to public and private festivities on Friday.

But as it struggles to prepare a free election in June while hundreds of armed groups of varying local, tribal or religious affiliation jockey for a slice of the oil-rich desert state, the interim government has disappointed Libyans and raised doubts it can even hold the sprawling country of six million together.

For the day, however, it was time to party, even if the government decided to hold back from official festivities.

"Despite the problems that remain in the country, this is an amazing day and we want to celebrate," said Sarah, a 22-year-old engineering student out with friends in central Tripoli.

"Just look at what was achieved in this past year."

Lingering enmities build up over four decades of autocratic and often eccentric rule by Gaddafi and a corrupt family coterie continue to fester - not least in grim, makeshift jails where angry militiamen hold, and sometimes torture, rivals whom they are quick to accuse of pro-Gaddafi sympathies.

International human rights groups have urged the National Transitional Council of Mustafa Abdel Jalil to clamp down. But he and the government complain they lack the means to do so.

Libyans, the United Nations secretary-general said in an anniversary statement, must "insist that a revolution in the name of human rights must not be tarnished by abuses".

RECONCILIATION CALL

"Today, Libyans are within reach of a democratic future which one year ago seemed only a distant dream," Ban Ki-moon's spokesman said in the statement, urging "all Libyans to stand together in a spirit of reconciliation".

In remarks reflecting concern among liberals about the rise of Islamist forces, he said women in particular must be able to play their part in the development of open government.

Speaking of the plan to elect a body in June that will draft a democratic constitution, the U.N. said: "The transition to democracy is a period of great challenges, but it is also a time of opportunities to build a new Libya that honors the sacrifices of its people in their struggle for freedom."

Spontaneous celebrations began on Thursday night when men, women and children emerged on the streets of Tripoli, Benghazi and other towns, chanting and waving the red, black and green flags of pre-Gaddafi Libya which re-emerged among rebel forces.

At Gaddafi's old Tripoli compound, now reduced to rubble, those flags dotted the derelict landscape. Several homeless families have moved into the few buildings still standing.

"Before it was all him, and the people were weak," said Basma, a mother of three, who said she had moved her family in to the Bab al-Aziziyah compound last month. "Now, we are equal."

Flags flew, too, from balconies and cars across the city. Bunting hung over the capital's streets as well as from the balcony on Martyrs Square where Gaddafi used to address loyal crowds in the days the plaza was known as Green Square.

Life for many people has improved since the eight-month NATO-backed struggle against Gaddafi and its chaotic aftermath, but security and political woes abound ahead of the June poll.

As it tries to build a democratic state, the NTC is struggling to impose its authority on a country awash with weapons and to form a national police force and army.

Heavily-armed militias have stepped into the vacuum, carving out local fiefdoms. Their fighters say they are loyal to the NTC but answer only to their own commanders. They often clash because of disputes over who controls which neighbourhoods.

Ezzieddin Agiel, who teaches engineering at Tripoli University, said insecurity could undermine the June election.

"The biggest achievement of the revolution was to end the Gaddafi regime and put a stop to his family's corruption. The elections reflect the Libyan quest to build the state and constitution," he added.

"The weakness of the political institutions may lead to serious problems for Libya, which may be difficult to control."

CHALLENGES AHEAD

There is no shortage of tensions.

Old animosities rooted in Libya's tribal past have fused with newer anxieties about land and power, and militia turf battles have at times threatened to spin out of control.

Celebrations in Benghazi began on Wednesday evening with a torchlit procession to recall the first outbreak of protest a year ago, two days before big demonstrations began.

The NTC says diehard Gaddafi loyalists might disrupt the anniversary, but perhaps the biggest risk in Benghazi is from protests by disgruntled supporters of the anti-Gaddafi revolt.

Last month, Abdel Jalil was confronted in Benghazi by a furious, bottle-throwing crowd who complained the NTC was trashing the values of the revolution because it was not transparent about how it spent oil revenues and included officials, like Abdel Jalil himself, who served under Gaddafi.

"The NTC seems incapable of addressing growing popular anger aimed at it and its chairman ... over the transition process," said Crispin Hawes of the Eurasia Group consultancy.

Though it seemed a possibility during the slow-motion desert war last summer, the risks of the country splitting apart along an ancient east-west faultline dividing Tripoli from Benghazi appears to have diminished with peace - but risks remain.

February's uprising began in the long discontented east around Benghazi, inspired by unrest that overthrew leaders in neighbouring Tunisia and Egypt. It then ground slowly across the country before the sudden fall of Tripoli in August.

Gaddafi was killed two months later when he was found hiding in a storm drain after fleeing a siege of his home town of Sirte. Grainy footage of his last moments, bloodied and bewildered as rebels dragged him along a road, recorded the grisly climax of the conflict. His captors then displayed his rotting body for days before burying it in secret in the desert.

Several of Gaddafi's children are in exile in neighbouring countries, from where some have made so far fruitless appeals for a counter-revolution. The most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, who at one stage was tipped to succeed his father, has been held by a militia in the hill town of Zintan since he was captured, disguised as a Bedouin tribesman deep, in the Sahara desert.

Local commanders have so far refused requests to hand him over to the authorities in Tripoli.

(Additional reporting by Mohammed al-Tommy in Benghazi and Ali Shuaib in Tripoli; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)