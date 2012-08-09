* Mohammed Magarief named head of new assembly
* Magarief a former diplomat and opposition leader
* Vote comes day after new assembly took power
By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Aug 9 Libya's national assembly picked
former opposition leader Mohammed Magarief as its president on
Thursday as the North African country's newly elected congress
began its rule.
Magarief, leader of the National Front party, will head the
200-member congress, which will name a prime minister, pass laws
and steer Libya to full parliamentary elections after a new
constitution is drafted next year.
Magarief, seen as a moderate Islamist, is effectively
Libya's acting head of state, but the true extent of his powers
is yet to be determined.
A former diplomat who had lived in exile since the 1980s,
Magarief was a leading figures in Libya's oldest opposition
movement - the National Front for the Salvation of Libya - which
made several attempts to end the late Muammar Gaddafi's rule.
Magarief's National Front Party is an offshoot of the old
opposition movement and it won three seats in the July 7 poll
for the national assembly - Libya's first free vote in a
generation.
"I am very very happy. This is a big responsibility," he
told Reuters.
Magarief won 113 votes versus independent Ali Zidan who
secured 85 votes. Voting went to a second round after no one
managed to win an outright majority in the first round.
"This is democracy, this is what we have dreamt of," Zidan
told Reuters, congratulating Magarief.
The assembly was also set to pick two deputies for Magarief,
who had been seen as a leading contender for the top job.
"He is a political personality and everybody knows him."
said Othman Sassi, a former official of the National
Transitional Council. "He has very good experience to lead
congress and the Libyan democratic state."
The national assembly began life on Wednesday after it took
power from the National Transitional Council, the political arm
of the opposition forces that toppled Gaddafi a year ago and
which has now been dissolved.
The late-night ceremony was the first peaceful transition of
power in Libya's modern history but it has been overshadowed by
several violent incidents in the past week that have underscored
the country's precarious stability.
These include a car bomb near the offices of the military
police in the capital, Tripoli, and an explosion at the empty
former military intelligence offices in the eastern city of
Benghazi, the cradle of the revolt against Gaddafi.
In the new assembly, 80 seats are held by parties. A liberal
coalition led by wartime rebel prime minister Mahmoud Jibril won
39 of those seats, while the Justice and Construction Party -
the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood - won 17.
The remaining 120 seats are in the hands of independent
candidates whose allegiances are hard to pin down.