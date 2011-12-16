UNITED NATIONS Dec 16 The U.N. Security Council lifted sanctions on Libya's central bank and a subsidiary on Friday, clearing the way for their overseas assets to be unfrozen to ease a cash crisis, a council diplomat said.

The Central Bank of Libya and the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), an offshore institution wholly owned by the central bank, were taken off the council's sanctions list drawn up earlier this year amid civil war in the Arab state.