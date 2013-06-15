(Repeats with no changes to text)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 15 Six soldiers were
killed in clashes between Libyan special forces and armed
protesters outside a special forces' base in the eastern city of
Benghazi, an military official said on Saturday.
Residents in the area said heavy gunfire and explosions were
heard during the fighting and hours earlier a group of men had
forced their way into a different army compound to steal
weapons.
"The clashes lasted from 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) until 6:00
a.m. but are over now," Colonel Mohammed Sharif, of the special
forces in Benghazi, told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear who the protesters were and if
any had been killed.
Last week at least 31 people were killed and 100 injured in
clashes between armed protesters, eventually backed by special
forces, and a militia in the city.
The protesters had been demanding the disbanding of
militias, and clashed with members of the Libya Shield brigade,
which fought to oust former leader Muammar Gaddafi and now says
it is aligned with the defence ministry.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian;
Editing by Louise Ireland)