(Adds injured, quotes, army to be boosted in Benghazi)
By Feras Bosalum
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 15 Six soldiers were
killed and five injured in clashes between Libyan special forces
and armed protesters outside a special forces base in the
eastern city of Benghazi on Saturday, military officials said on
Saturday.
Residents said heavy gunfire and explosions were heard.
"The clashes lasted from 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) until 6 a.m. but
are over now," Colonel Mohammed Sharif, of the special forces in
Benghazi, told Reuters. He said six of his troops had been
killed and another military official said five other soldiers
were wounded.
It was not immediately clear who the protesters were and if
any had been killed.
Last week at least 31 people were killed and 100 injured in
clashes between armed protesters, eventually backed by special
forces, and a militia in the city.
The protesters had been demanding the disbanding of
independent militias, and clashed with one of them - the Libya
Shield brigade, which fought to oust former leader Muammar
Gaddafi and now says it is aligned with the defence ministry.
Several mosques condemned the protest against Libya Shield
at Friday prayers and that may have spurred a reaction among the
militia's supporters, a senior defence ministry source said.
Libya Shield commanders were not immediately reachable for
comment.
Hours before the latest fighting in Benghazi, a group of men
forced their way into a different army compound to steal
weapons, residents said.
And in a separate incident, an army sergeant was killed in
an ambush on a military convoy in the southern Shaati area on
Friday, a military official said. The assailants had tried to
steal the military vehicles but fled after fighting broke out.
Libya remains anarchic and awash with weapons nearly two
years after Gaddafi was toppled. Tensions have been rising
between militias and the government, which is still struggling
to assert its authority.
A commander for special forces in the southern desert town
of Sabha said more troops would be sent to Benghazi to boost the
military presence in the city.
(Additional reporting by Ghaith Shennib in Tripoli; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Roche)