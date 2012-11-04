TRIPOLI Nov 4 Rival armed militias clashed outside Libya's Supreme Security Committee headquarters in central Tripoli on Sunday and the building was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade, a Reuters witness said.

Haitham Ben Nour, a doctor at a nearby hospital, said he had received at least five casualties from the fighting which began in the early hours of Sunday.

Ben Nour said gunfire had also damaged parts of the hospital.