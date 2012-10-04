* U.S. ambassador, three others killed in September attack
* Security source says U.S. agents collected evidence
* FBI on the ground for 13 hours in Benghazi
BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 4 A team of U.S.
investigators travelled for the first time to the eastern Libyan
city of Benghazi on Thursday to analyse the crime scene where
the U.S. ambassador was killed in an attack last month, Libyan
and U.S. sources said.
FBI agents were sent to Libya after the Sept. 11 assault on
the U.S. diplomatic mission and on another facility in which
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were
killed.
But, until now, they had mainly remained in Tripoli and had
not visited the site of what the United States has called a
"deliberate and organised terrorist attack", partly because of
security concerns.
"An American team has been visiting the compound," one
Libyan security source said. Another security source said: "They
have been assessing the damage, collecting evidence."
The FBI team was on the ground in Benghazi for about 13
hours looking at the crime scene before leaving, two U.S.
government sources said on condition of anonymity.
In Washington, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder suggested
the probe had been active despite the weeks-long delay in
getting FBI agents to Benghazi.
"You should not assume that all that we could do or have
been doing is restricted solely to Benghazi. There are a variety
of other places, in-country and outside the country, where
relevant things could be done and have been done," Holder said
at a news conference.
"This is a matter that's been under active investigation
almost since the time of the incident, and I'm satisfied with
the progress that we have made," he said.
Separately, the Pentagon said on Thursday U.S. military
personnel provided support for the FBI visit to Benghazi.
"At the request of the FBI, the department provided logistic
and security support to the investigation team in order to
conduct work on-site in Benghazi," Pentagon spokesman George
Little told reporters. Department of Defence "personnel
completed that support earlier today and have departed Benghazi
along with the investigation team."
In Benghazi, the road leading to the compound's front gate
was blocked by vehicles mounted with weapons belonging to the
Libyan security forces, a Reuters witness said.
Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdel Aziz said on
Tuesday that the FBI team would soon be heading to Benghazi but
that Tripoli and Washington had yet to agree on how the two
sides would conduct a joint investigation.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday vowed
every effort would be made to try to piece together a full
account of the attack "wherever that leads," but cautioned that
it could take time for a complete picture to emerge.
Libyan officials say eight people have so far been arrested
in connection with the attack.