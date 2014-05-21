BENGHAZI, Libya May 21 Gunmen killed a Chinese construction engineer as he drove to work in Libya's Benghazi city, a security source said on Wednesday.

The victim was shot on Tuesday in the eastern city, where militants have in the past targeted foreigners and violence has escalated with clashes between rival militias and Islamist militants. (Reporting by Tripoli newsroom; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by John Stonestreet)