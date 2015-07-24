By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing
BENGHAZI, Libya/CAIRO, July 24 The International
Monetary Fund said on Friday it has recognised the central bank
governor named by Libya's official government as its sole
contact and ended ties with a rival bank chief in Tripoli.
The move risks making it even harder for foreign states to
foster cooperation between the warring administrations because
the official government sits in eastern Libya and the central
bank in Tripoli controls the country's vital oil revenues.
The internationally recognised premier Abdullah al-Thinni
left the capital a year ago when a rival fraction seized the
city and set up its own administration.
The elected parliament, also based in the east, fired the
Tripoli bank governor Sadiq al-Kabir last year and appointed his
deputy Ali Salim al-Hibri as his replacement. But Kabir
continued working in the Tripoli bank headquarters.
The IMF and western countries dealt with both bankers,
trying to forge a joint budget. The Tripoli-based bank has
sought to stay out of the conflict by refusing to approve
expenditures for either government and limiting spending to
public salaries and subsidies.
Hibri set up a new bank headquarters in the east but has
failed to convince oil clients to pay though its accounts as
ownership proof for oil assets are stored in the capital.
The IMF spokeswoman who confirmed the decision to recognise
Hibri said the move followed a request by the eastern-based
House of Representatives (HoR) to accept him as Libya's sole
delegate to the Fund.
"The international community ... recognises the HoR as the
only legitimate authority in Libya," she said by email. "In line
with established Fund procedures, Mr al-Hibri was recognised as
Libya's governor for the Fund," she said.
Mattia Toaldo, a policy fellow at the European Council on
Foreign Relations, said the IMF brokered a deal last year
between the two governments to tackle a budget crisis. Major
oilfields have stopped working due to Libya's turmoil.
"The result is that now IMF won't be able to do that again,
so there won't be any economic negotiations to run in parallel
with the political dialogue," he said.
The U.N. has sought to persuade both sides to form a unity
government but the Tripoli-based rival parliament refused to
sign a deal this month.
