TRIPOLI May 17 Libya has approved an Islamic
banking law that will introduce sharia-compliant banking in the
North African country, a member of the ruling National
Transitional Council (NTC) said on Thursday.
Libya has been working to amend its banking laws to attract
foreign investment and stimulate its private sector following
last year's war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, the central bank
governor has said.
NTC Chairman Mustafa Abdul Jalil said in October Libya's new
rulers were working on an Islamic banking system. The central
bank submitted a proposal on this to the council for approval in
the last few months.
"The NTC has adopted the central bank's proposal regarding
Islamic banking," Salwa Al-Dgheily, a member of the NTC judicial
committee, told Reuters. She said it was up to the central bank
to now announce the law.
The central bank has been looking to update a 2005 banking
law which first allowed foreign banks into Libya.
