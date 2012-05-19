BENGHAZI May 19 People in Libya's second
biggest city, Benghazi, voted on Saturday in a local election
that will test support for a proposal to set up autonomous rule
for eastern Libya.
Benghazi was the cradle of last year's revolt which
overthrew Muammar Gaddafi but it is also the home of a movement
which, frustrated with the new national rulers, wants to turn
Libya into a federal state with autonomous provinces.
Supporters of autonomy for Cyrenaica, the eastern province
that includes Benghazi, were running in the election to choose a
new city council.
The self-styled Cyrenaica Congress has called for a boycott
of Libya's first national election, scheduled for June 19,
saying it will not give fair representation to the east but did
not call for a boycott for Saturday's elections.
"The federalists ... have problems with centralisation and
the national assembly," said Mahdi al-Bahloul, an official with
the commission which organised the vote. "They realise that the
elections today are for the benefit of all of Benghazi."
But if candidates who back autonomy perform well in the
elections, it could show how well he autonomy movement will do
in June's vote for a national assembly.
"We want more people to understand the idea of federalism
and how it will benefit the eastern region and Benghazi,"
al-Seiti told Reuters. "We eventually want a constitution that
will be fairer to the east."
The drive for Cyrenaica autonomy has alarmed Libya's ruling
National Transitional Council (NTC) which says it could lead to
the break-up of the country.
It has also unsettled oil markets, because the bulk of the
oil fields in Libya are in the east.
ENTHUSIASM
The election was the first in Benghazi since the 1960s.
Hundreds of people queued outside polling stations, which
had been set up in the city's schools.
Bahloul said the closing time was extended by an hour to
accommodate last minute voters who continued to come out in
large numbers. He said 216,000 people had registered to vote.
The results were expected on Monday.
"It feels like we're celebrating today," Mohammed Azizi, a
20-year-old medical student said. "Everyone is happy, the
organisation is impressive and voting is as important to my
future as studying for my exams are."
Gaddafi, who ran Libya for 42 years, banned elections saying
they were bourgeois and undemocratic. Instead, he mixed
repression with idiosyncratic notions of popular rule that, in
effect, left him with unchallenged power.
Tawfiq Huweidi, 41, was imprisoned for four years under
Gaddafi after being charged with sheltering Islamist opposition
members. He is now running for a seat on the local council.
"I am happily impressed by the large numbers of voters
today," the former accountant told Reuters. "Today we have
proved that Benghazi is capable of functioning as a democracy."
He echoed dissatisfaction with the country's new rulers, who
are viewed by many in Benghazi as remote and ineffective. A few
months ago, an angry mob stormed a building in Benghazi where
NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil was holding meetings.
"We can make Benghazi a better and stronger city. We just
need to take back power from those (who are) unelected and
failing to provide us with services," said Huweidi.
(Reporting By Essam al-Fetori and Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Writing by
Hadeel Al-Shalchi)