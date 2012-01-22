CAIRO Jan 22 The deputy head of Libya's ruling National Transitional Council said on Sunday he was resigning after a series of protests against the country's new rulers.

"My resignation is for the benefit of the nation and is required at this stage," Abdel Hafiz Ghoga told Al Jazeera television.

"Unfortunately, the consensus has not continued to maintain the highest national interests. The atmosphere of deprivation and hatred has prevailed ... I do not want this atmosphere to continue and negatively affect the National Transitional Council and its performance," he said.