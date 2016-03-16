By Tom Miles
| GENEVA, March 16
In a rare show of Libyan unity,
dozens of influential Libyans from Benghazi put aside their
differences to appeal for help for their hometown, a centre of
violence in the country's five-year-old conflict, on Wednesday.
Several of the 76 signatories, who include members of
Libya's rival parliaments and more than 20 tribal leaders, told
Reuters that Benghazi needed food, medicine, shelter and
electricity, although they did not expect the war to stop.
In a letter hosted online by conflict mediation group the
Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (CHD), they said they wanted to
send a message internationally and to the Libyan people.
"We, the sons and daughters of Benghazi, protectors of the
nation and its unity, coming from diverse backgrounds and
sharing the common goal of saving our city and its population,
unite behind this humanitarian appeal," the letter said.
Benghazi is one front in a complex conflict in Libya, with
rival governments backed by loose armed coalitions. A
U.N.-backed unity government is trying to gain traction but
faces resistance from hardliners on both sides.
After more than a year of street fighting, the Libyan
National Army under Khalifa Haftar has made progress against
Islamists in Benghazi. Some residents have returned but the
security situation remains fractious.
"Benghazi is at the heart of the ongoing conflict in Libya.
Finding ways to improve the situation there will go a long way
to supporting a solution to the conflict at a national level,"
the CHD's Christopher Thornton said.
The appeal called for security guarantees for humanitarian
workers, rejection of radicalism, and transitional justice.
"It's a humanitarian approach to this problem. A first
step," signatory Abubakr Buera, a House of Representatives
member and former negotiator at U.N. talks, said.
"I hope that parties to the conflict abide by the appeal and
ensure that families caught up in the combat zones can be
reached by humanitarian agencies with the necessary supplies,"
said Britain's special envoy to Libya Jonathan Powell, welcoming
the "broad range" of signatories.
The confict has killed almost 10,000 people and displaced
50,000 families, according to the Tobruk parliament, east of
Benghazi.
"It's a failed city," activist and signatory, Eman Bugaguis,
said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)