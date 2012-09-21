BRIEF-Delivery services firm S.F. Holding resumes cooperation with Alibaba's Cainiao
* Says it resumes business cooperation and data exchanges with online logistics firm Cainiao after mediation by China's State Post Bureau
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 21 Hundreds of pro-government protesters stormed the headquarters of the main Islamist militia group in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.
Chanting "Libya, Libya", the demonstrators pulled down flags of the Ansar Al-Sharia militia and torched a vehicle inside the base. There was no sign of resistance from the militia.
Earlier, protesters entered a separate compound belonging to the militia.
* Says it resumes business cooperation and data exchanges with online logistics firm Cainiao after mediation by China's State Post Bureau
June 4 UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising.