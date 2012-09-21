BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 21 Scores of pro-government demonstrators entered the headquarters of the Islamist militia Ansar al Sharia in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, aiming to evict fighters from the site, Reuters witnesses said.

Police and army vehicles arrived at the scene, but there was no immediate signs of violence or confrontation.

Thousands of Libyans had marched in Benghazi on Friday in support of democracy and against the Islamist militias that Washington blames for an attack on the U.S. consulate last week that killed four Americans including the ambassador.

The "Rescue Benghazi day" demonstration called for the government to disband armed groups that have refused to give up their weapons since the NATO-backed revolution that toppled Muammar Gaddafi last year.

It was not immediately clear if the militia headquarters had been occupied at the time, but there was sign of any fighters there.

"We entered here to give the place to the national security forces," said activist Musaf al-Sheikhy.

The action appeared to be part of a coordinated sweep of militia headquarters by police, government troops and activists following the demonstration.

"We are taking over the premises of the batallion. This was at the request of the people, who demanded that the batallion leaves this place," said Army Colonel Naji al-Shuaibi, who was leading the operation to take over the militia headquarters.