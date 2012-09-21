BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 21 Several people were
wounded on Friday when militiamen opened fire as protesters
arrived at their base in the Libyan city of Benghazi, a
demonstrator said.
An ambulance driver said seven or eight people had been
wounded. Reuters correspondents could hear gunfire coming from
the direction of the compound in the western Hawari district .
"We came as peaceful protesters. When we got there, they
started shooting at us," student Sanad al-Barani said while
returning from the area. "Five people were wounded beside me.
They used 14.5-calibre machine guns."
Earlier, scores of demonstrators stormed the base of the
Islamist Ansar al-Sharia brigade in what appeared to be a
coordinated sweep of militia headquarters buildings by police,
government troops and activists following a mass public
demonstration against militia units earlier in the day.