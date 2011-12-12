* Up to 30,000 rally in city that started revolution
By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Dec 12 Tens of thousands of protesters
gathered in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Monday to
show their frustration with leaders who came to power after
Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.
In the biggest demonstration in Benghazi since the revolt
against Gaddafi started in the city, between 20,000 and 30,000
protesters filled the central Shajara square and nearby Abdel
Nasser Street, a witness told Reuters.
They chanted "The revolution started in Benghazi" and
demanded changes to Libya's interim leadership, the National
Transitional Council (NTC), and the removal from government of
anyone associated with Gaddafi's rule.
Gaddafi was forced from power by a rebellion against his
42-year rule which began with protests in Benghazi and escalated
into civil war. The NTC is now trying to get the oil-exporting
country back on its feet and build democratic institutions.
But it faces intense pressure from ordinary people impatient
for improvements, and from regional interest groups reluctant to
hand over to an unelected central government the power they won
during the fighting against Gaddafi.
NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil on Monday appealed to
Libyans to give the new authorities time.
"All that we want from you all is to bear with this
transitional government and to be patient. We have been patient
for 40 years and I believe that being patient for a while longer
with this government is not a long time," he told reporters.
He outlined plans to help people who fought against Gaddafi
lay down their arms and find roles in civilian life, to beef up
border security, and to redistribute central government funds to
allow regions and cities more autonomy.
