A car of Abdelahim Rifai, first secretary at the Egyptian consulate, is towed away after an improvised explosive device on it exploded, in front of his residence in Benghazi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

TRIPOLI A car belonging to an Egyptian diplomat was blown up near his home in the eastern Libyan city Benghazi on Monday, a day after two people were killed in the capital Tripoli in bombings authorities blamed on supporters of the country's deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Security sources told Reuters a homemade device exploded underneath the vehicle of the Egyptian consulate's first secretary Abdelahim Rifai. No one was hurt in the attack.

The sources described the blast as a "criminal act".

