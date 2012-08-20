BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 20 A car belonging to an
Egyptian diplomat was blown up near his home in the eastern
Libyan city Benghazi on Monday, a day after deadly bomb attacks
in the capital Tripoli blamed on supporters of deposed leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
A homemade device exploded under the vehicle of the Egyptian
consulate's first secretary Abdelhamid Rifai in one of the
city's most affluent neighbourhoods but no one was hurt,
security sources told Reuters.
Both Sunday and Monday's attacks took place days ahead of
the first anniversary of the capture of Tripoli by rebels during
last year's revolution.
The violence will test the mettle of a national assembly
that made improving security a priority when it assumed control
of the country earlier this month.
Three car bombs exploded near interior ministry and security
buildings in the Libyan capital on Sunday, killing two people
and wounding three others.
They were the first fatal attacks of their kind since
Gaddafi's overthrow and death last year after 42 years in power.
Libyan security officials said on Sunday they had arrested
32 members of an organised network of Gaddafi loyalists linked
to the attacks.
Officials from Egypt's foreign ministry had contacted their
counterparts in Libya to get information on the attack on the
diplomat's car, Egypt's official MENA news agency.
Cairo also wanted to check what measures Libya was taking to
"secure the Egyptian delegation in Tripoli and Benghazi", MENA
added.
Libya has been hit by persistent instability since the
overthrow of Gaddafi. Authorities are still trying to disarm
numerous groups, mostly militias who took part in the uprising,
who refuse to lay down their weapons.
The International Committee of the Red Cross suspended its
activities in Benghazi, Libya's second biggest city, and Misrata
after one of its compounds in Misrata was attacked with grenades
and rockets.
The fate of seven Iranian relief workers, official guests of
the Libyan Red Crescent Association, remains unknown almost
three weeks after they were kidnapped by gunmen in the heart of
Benghazi.