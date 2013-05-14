TRIPOLI May 14 A blast that killed three people
in Libya's second city Benghazi was caused by fishing explosives
that detonated accidentally, not a car bomb as originally
thought, a local government official said on Tuesday.
But rights activists said the incident was symptomatic of
deteriorating security in a country whose government exerts
scant authority beyond the capital Tripoli and which is largely
split into fiefs of armed groups that were instrumental in the
2011 revolution that ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
"The vehicle belonged to a fisherman, who was killed in the
blast caused by the explosive materials he was carrying in his
car," Tarik Bozribe, a Benghazi city councillor, told Reuters.
Libyan fisherman often use explosives to snare their catch.
The car blew up on Monday near a hospital in the centre of
the Mediterranean city in eastern Libya, killing three people
including a child, and injuring another 14, a statement by the
health ministry said.
"The root cause of the accident is the weakness of the
state. There is no control, no army and no security," said
activist Zeid Al-Ragas.
"These explosives are manufactured into bombs and thrown
into the sea to catch many fish. A lot of people use it... The
big question is: If fisherman can get these materials so easily,
what sort of weapons can the militias obtain?"
In another example of Libya's disorder, the armed forces
chief deployed troops to Benghazi's streets, and arranged for
local militiamen to reinforce them, to keep the peace after the
explosion but later had to recall a number of them over fears
they would start fighting each other.
"We don't care about the background of the troops that will
secure the city, or whether they are part of the regular armed
forces or militia," said Bozribe.
"We want the citizens to feel safe, we want a force to stop
suspicious vehicles and protect citizens."
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Jessica Donati; Writing by
Jessica Donati; Editing by Mark Heinrich)