* Incident an example of Libya's deteriorating security
* Three killed in blast, including a child; 14 injured
(Adds decision to deploy rebel groups with army for safety,
president's comment)
By Ghaith Shennib and Jessica Donati
TRIPOLI, May 14 A blast that killed three people
in Libya's second city Benghazi was caused by fishing explosives
that detonated accidentally, not a car bomb as originally
thought, a local government official said on Tuesday.
But rights activists said the incident was symptomatic of
deteriorating security in a country whose government exerts
scant authority beyond the capital Tripoli.
The oil-producer is largely split into fiefdoms of armed
groups that were instrumental in the 2011 revolution that ousted
dictator Muammar Gaddafi and are now competing for influence.
"The vehicle belonged to a fisherman, who was killed in the
blast caused by the explosive materials he was carrying in his
car," Tarik Bozribe, a Benghazi city councillor, told Reuters.
The car blew up on Monday near a hospital in the city in
eastern Libya, killing the three people, including a child, and
injuring another 14, the Health Ministry said.
Libyan fishermen often use explosives to snare their catch.
"The root cause of the accident is the weakness of the
state. There is no control, no army and no security," said
activist Zeid Al-Ragas.
"These explosives are manufactured into bombs and thrown
into the sea to catch many fish. A lot of people use it... The
big question is: If fisherman can get these materials so easily,
what sort of weapons can the militias obtain?"
In an example of Libya's disarray, the armed forces chief
deployed troops to Benghazi and arranged for rebel brigades to
reinforce them to keep the peace after the explosion.
A number were recalled over fears they would fight each
other, but this decision was again reversed late on Tuesday.
Libya's president defended the decision, saying securing
Benghazi was a task requiring the cooperation of different
factions of the national army, the police and various, rival
brigades.
"The security problem in Benghazi is different to any other
city because of the many assassination attacks and the
continuous explosions," Mohammed Magarief told a news
conference.
The decision came in face of protests in various cities by
citizens calling for the government to act decisively to
dismantle the "militias" they say are at the root of the
security problem in the first place.
However, Councillor Bozribe said the priority was to ensure
citizens felt safe. "We don't care about the background of the
troops that will secure the city, or whether they are part of
the regular armed forces or militia," he said.
(Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum in Benghazi; Writing by
Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Williams)