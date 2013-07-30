By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, July 30 Libyan security forces defused
a dozen bombs found in a car parked outside a luxury hotel in
the capital Tripoli, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.
The car was parked near the Radisson-Blu, a seafront hotel
popular with foreign business people, on Monday evening. The
bombs were discovered a week after officials said another large
hotel may have been the target of a rocket that landed nearby.
State news agency LANA quoted Interior Ministry spokesman
Rami Kaal as saying there were 12 bombs linked by an electrical
circuit and 10 seven-litre cans of fuel inside.
"The explosives, which had been set to be activated from a
distance, were defused," LANA quoted Kaal as saying.
Armed groups have launched several attacks on foreign
diplomats and buildings since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was
toppled in 2011. France's embassy in Tripoli was bombed in
April.
Most of the assaults have been in the volatile east, the
cradle of the anti-Gaddafi uprising, including last September's
attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi in which the
U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed.
The oil-rich country's new government is struggling to
contain both Islamist militants and heavily-armed militias who
took part in the 2011 revolution.
Last week, officials said a rocket that struck a residential
building in Tripoli may have been aimed at a hotel used by
government officials and foreign businessmen.
Libya, particularly Benghazi, has seen an increase in
violence in the last few days, with explosions targeting the
judiciary, assassinations, violent demonstrations and a mass
jail break.
The spark for the latest unrest was the murder of Abdelsalam
al-Mosmary, a prominent critic of the Islamist Muslim
Brotherhood who was gunned down as he left a mosque in Benghazi
on Friday.
