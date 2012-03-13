By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, March 13 A Libyan militia
released on Tuesday a video of two British journalists held on
suspicion of spying, in which they apologised for entering the
North African country illegally.
Nicholas Davies-Jones and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson, who
were working for Iran's English-language Press TV, were detained
on Feb. 22 by the Swehli brigade, one of dozens of militias
which helped to force out Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi last
year.
In a video message, which Davies-Jones dated as March 12,
the journalists said they were being treated well.
"We would like to apologise to Libyan authorities because we
have entered the country illegally without a visa," Davies-Jones
said in the video obtained by Reuters. "We hope to see our
families fairly soon."
While both seemed calm and appeared in good physical shape
as they spoke sitting on a couch, it was not clear whether they
were speaking freely.
Earlier this month, the Swehli militia said the Britons,
initially detained for illegal entry into Libya, were now
suspected of spying.
There was no reference to this in the video message.
In a separate video obtained by Reuters, the two journalists
were shown carrying luggage as they entered a white SUV, which
drove out of the militia's base, a former women's military
academy in Tripoli. It was not clear when that video was filmed.
Swehli brigade spokesman Mohammed al-Swehli told Reuters the
two Britons, along with a Libyan driver as well as a Libyan
translator, had been transferred to National Transitional
Council (NTC) authorities on Tuesday.
"They have been handed over to the NTC," he said, without
giving further details. "They are not our responsibility any
more."
However, an NTC spokesman could not confirm they had
received the journalists in their custody.
Last week, commander Faraj al-Swehli told Reuters the pair
were being questioned by his own investigators and that they had
regular visits from the British consul.
International rights campaigners including Amnesty
International and Reporters Without Borders have said the two
Britons have been detained illegally, and have called on the
militia either to release them immediately or transfer them to
the custody of the official Libyan authorities.
The fact they have been held by a militia - which has no
official status - is emblematic of the instability and weak
central government control in Libya since last year's rebellion
ended Gaddafi's rule with help from NATO air strikes.
(Reporting by Ali Shuaib; editing by David Stamp)