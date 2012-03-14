TRIPOLI, March 14 Two British journalists
detained by a Libyan militia on suspicion of spying have been
transferred to the custody of the government, deputy interior
minister Omar al-Khadrawi said on Wednesday.
Nicholas Davies-Jones and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson, who
were working for Iran's English-language Press TV, were detained
on Feb. 22 by the Swehli brigade, one of the dozens of militias
which last year helped force out Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Earlier this month, the Swehli militia said the Britons,
initially detained for illegal entry into Libya, were now
suspected of spying.
"The British journalists are in our custody and will be
released following procedural interrogation," Khadrawi told
Reuters. "If no crime has been committed, they will be released
soon."
On Tuesday, the militia released a video of the two Britons
in which they apologised for entering the North African country
illegally.
In a video message, which Davies-Jones dated as March 12,
the journalists said they were being treated well. While both
seemed calm and appeared in good physical shape as they spoke
sitting on a couch, it was not clear whether they were speaking
freely. There was no reference to the spying allegations.
In a separate video obtained by Reuters, the two journalists
were shown carrying luggage as they entered a white SUV, which
drove out of the militia's base, a former women's military
academy in Tripoli.
Last week, commander Faraj al-Swehli told Reuters the pair
were being questioned by his own investigators and that they had
regular visits from the British consul.
International rights campaigners including Amnesty
International and Reporters Without Borders have said the two
Britons have been detained illegally, and have called on the
militia to either release them immediately or transfer them to
the custody of the official Libyan authorities.
The fact they have been held by a militia -- which has no
official status -- is emblematic of the instability and weak
central government control in Libya since last year's rebellion
ended Gaddafi's rule with help from NATO air strikes.
