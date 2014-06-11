By Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum
| TRIPOLI, June 11
TRIPOLI, June 11 Libya's government, suffering
from dwindling oil revenues, will allow its ministries to begin
spending the $50 billion budget it submitted to parliament at
the start of the year, even though lawmakers have not voted on
it.
The move might force the central bank to use more of its
reserves as the budget is not backed up by oil revenues which
have fallen to $1 billion a month, a quarter of what Libya used
to make in the past.
Ten months of protests at oil facilities have reduced oil
output to around 200,000 barrels a day, down from 1.4 million
bpd in July when protests started.
The OPEC producer's parliament has failed to agree on a 2014
budget proposal worth around 60 billion Libyan dinars ($50
billion), according to lawmakers.
Public finances could worsen in next few weeks after acting
oil Minister Omar Shakmak said on Wednesday Libya had started
directing crude from its two offshore fields to supply the
Zawiya refinery, key to provide the capital with petrol. This
will bring exports closer to zero as the two fields had been the
last unaffected by protests so far.
The cabinet of caretaker Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni
said in a statement late on Tuesday that it considered the
budget draft, submitted in January, as valid after parliament
had exhausted the legal limit of fours months to vote on it.
"The government considers the budget approved," it said.
Mohamed Abdullah, head of parliament's budget committee,
signalled support. He told Reuters the General National Congress
(GNC) was willing to work with the finance ministry to use the
budget without formal vote as long as recommendations from
lawmakers were included.
Other deputies said parliament, heavily divided, should
still vote on the budget.
"In my opinion the budget should be adopted as soon as
possible," said Hamed al-Hattah, a lawmaker from the south.
The central bank holds around $110 billion in foreign
reserves but only part of the money is cash, the rest held in
overseas bonds, deposits or equity stakes.
Libya is in turmoil as the government and parliament
struggle to control militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in
2011 but now defy state authority and seize oil ports at will.
Cutting the budget is difficult as more than half of the
budget goes on subsidies and salaries for a greatly overstaffed
and inefficient public service, a legacy of Gaddafi who put most
adults on the payroll to discourage opposition.
The government has been reluctant to cut back as it
struggles to impose authority on a country awash with arms.
($1 = 1.2075 Libyan Dinars)
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Additional
reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Toby Chopra)