TRIPOLI, June 11 Libya's government, suffering
from dwindling oil revenues, will allow its ministries to begin
spending the $50 billion budget it submitted to parliament at
the start of the year even though lawmakers have not voted on
it.
The move might force the central bank to dip deeper into its
reserves because the oil revenues that used to finance the
budget have fallen to $1 billion a month, a quarter of what
Libya used to make in the past.
Ten months of protests at oil facilities have reduced oil
output to around 200,000 barrels a day, down from 1.4 million
bpd in July when protests started.
The OPEC producer's parliament has failed to agree on a 2014
budget proposal worth around 60 billion Libyan dinars ($50
billion), according to lawmakers. The draft is slightly smaller
than the 2013 budget worth 66.8 billion dinars.
Public finances could worsen in next few weeks after acting
oil Minister Omar Shakmak said on Wednesday Libya had started
directing crude from its two offshore fields to supply the
Zawiya refinery, key to providing the capital with petrol.
The government gave no new export figure but this will bring
exports closer to zero. The two fields had been the last left
unhindered by protests.
"The country can produce 1.5 million bpd, but it was
practically 100,000 bpd a few days ago, and I'm afraid now is
even less," said Bernardino Leon, EU Special Representative for
the Southern Mediterranean told a conference in Brussels.
BUDGET CUT SENSITIVE
The cabinet of caretaker Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni
said in a statement late on Tuesday that it considered the
budget draft, submitted in January, as valid after parliament
had exhausted the legal limit of fours months to vote on it.
"The government considers the budget approved," it said.
Mohamed Abdullah, head of parliament's budget committee,
signalled support. He told Reuters the General National Congress
(GNC) was willing to work with the finance ministry to use the
budget without a formal vote as long as recommendations from
lawmakers were included.
Other deputies said parliament, heavily divided, should
still vote on the budget.
"In my opinion the budget should be adopted as soon as
possible," said Hamed al-Hattah, a lawmaker from the south.
The central bank holds around $110 billion in foreign
reserves but only part of the money is cash, with the rest held
in overseas bonds, deposits or equity stakes.
Libya is in turmoil as the government and parliament
struggle to control militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in
2011 but now defy state authority and seize oil ports at will.
Cutting the budget is difficult became more than half of the
budget goes on subsidies and salaries for a greatly overstaffed
and inefficient public service, a legacy of Gaddafi who put most
adults on the payroll to discourage opposition.
The government has been reluctant to cut back as it
struggles to impose authority on a country awash with arms.
($1 = 1.2075 Libyan Dinars)
