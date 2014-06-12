By Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, June 12 Libya's government urged the
central bank on Thursday to release a special
multi-billion-dollar reserve fund accumulated from past oil
sales to help offset a precipitous loss of crude revenues that
has crippled state finances.
In a statement, the central bank said only that it may ask
the Supreme Court to clarify the rules under which it is legally
obliged to release funds.
Eleven months of protests at oilfields and ports have
reduced crude exports, Libya's economic lifeline, to a trickle.
Oil revenues have fallen to $1 billion a month, a quarter of
what Libya used to make, a central bank official said last week.
The situation could worsen after Libya was forced in the
past few days to divert cargoes from two offshore oilfields -
hitherto unaffected by unrest - to fuel a local refinery.
The vast North African desert state has been in protracted
turmoil as government and parliament struggle to control
militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising but
now defy state authority and seize oil ports at will.
The cabinet of interim Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni
said the loss of oil revenues had halted many development
projects which made it necessary to dip into the special reserve
fund, set up 21 years ago during the Gaddafi era.
"What is preventing use of these funds for the service and
development for citizens is the central's bank insistence that
these funds are meant to be for future generations," the cabinet
said on its website late on Wednesday.
The central bank's foreign reserves have sunk to $100
billion from $130 billion in mid-2013 when the oil protests
started. A good part of the money is parked overseas or invested
in foreign assets such as share holdings.
Cutting Libya's budget is a fraught task since more than
half of it goes on subsidies and salaries for an overstaffed and
inefficient public service, a legacy of Gaddafi who put most
adults on the payroll to discourage opposition.
