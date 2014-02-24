TRIPOLI Feb 24 Libya has put some government
departments under special spending rules as a slump in oil
revenue has hampered drafting a budget for this year, officials
and experts said, highlighting the dire situation of its public
finances.
A wave of protests at oilfields and ports have knocked oil
production down to 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 1.4
million bpd in summer, which has hit public finances as oil
exports are the sole foreign currency earner.
Western powers worry Libya could slide into instability as
militias who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 keep their
guns to seize oilfields or ministries at will to make political
and financial demands.
Some ministries have started to struggle to pay their bills
as parliament has not yet approved a budget for 2014, a
government minister said on Sunday. These have been now put
under a special budget procedure called 1/12 which allows them
to continue spending one month at a time, the government said.
Under this rule the ministries get a sum based on last
year's average monthly spending to keep basic services running,
said Abdelsalam Ansiya, who until this month headed parliament's
financial committee.
But he said even this approach was problematic because there
was no budget approved to back up the payments.
The government will also fund such spending with money
originally earmarked for infrastructure projects. "So a project
will stop because of the limits of funding available," he said.
But any cut in infrastructure projects risks fuelling social
tensions as Libya needs new roads, universities and schools
damaged during the 2011 uprising. Infighting between government
and parliament has blocked payments for several projects.
The government has said parliament needs to approve the 2014
budget but Ansiya said the real issue was that it was difficult
to put together a budget due to the loss of oil revenue.
Slashing spending is not really an option because more than
half of the $55 billion budget goes on public salaries and
subsidies, measures meant to prevent dissent among the people.
Husni Bey, chairman of private conglomerate HB Group, said
in a recent interview Libya had started suffering dollar
shortages as annual oil revenue would slump to as low as $20-40
billion if oil protests continued. Last year's oil exports
brought in around $50 billion.
He said the government could use foreign cash reserves which
he put at $60 billion but at some point the central bank would
have to consider a devaluation of the Libyan dinar.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by David
Evans)