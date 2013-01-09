TRIPOLI Jan 9 A break in an undersea cable
brought down phone and Internet lines across eastern Libya on
Wednesday and forced the closure of the airport in the country's
second-largest city Benghazi, the government said.
The cable was cut when it got tangled in a fishing boat's
equipment, said the minister of communications and information,
Osama Syala.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said the cable connected Benghazi
to the towns of Mesaad and Brega and technicians were working to
repair it.
Libya has been restoring its telecom network slowly since a
war in 2011, when leader Muammar Gaddafi cut off mobile
communications between his base in the west and the rebel-held
east.
Mobile networks are now working but are not always reliable
and Internet speeds are among the slowest in the world.
(Reporting By Ali Shuaib; Writing By Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing
by Tom Pfeiffer)