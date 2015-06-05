BAYDA, Libya, June 5 Libya's internationally recognised government says the central bank's headquarters have moved to the eastern city of Bayda, although it was not clear how the bank would control and process payments with its staff and computers still in Tripoli.

The Bayda-based government is struggling for control of big state institutions with a rival administration in Tripoli and also says it plans to route oil revenues through the east, bypassing the capital. However, foreign buyers are still paying for oil through the Tripoli-based NOC state oil firm.

Libya has been engulfed by violence and chaos since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, and in August a faction called Libya Dawn seized the capital, forcing the official premier, Abdullah al-Thinni, to flee with his ministers to the east.

Ministries and state bodies in Tripoli remain under the control of Thinni's rivals, who are boycotted by world powers.

The eastern central bank governor Ali Salem Hibri declined to say whether the Bayda bank would try to get oil revenues deposited in the eastern city instead of Tripoli.

"The place doesn't mean anything," he said. "The most important thing is that oil revenues are held inside Libya."

There was no immediate comment from the Tripoli-based central bank.

"Headquarters are now in Bayda while Tripoli and (the eastern city of) Benghazi will have central bank branches," Agila Saleh, speaker of the elected Bayda-based parliament, told Reuters during a ceremony at the bank's new headquarters. (Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)